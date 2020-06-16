Coronavirus: Three deaths and 14 new cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that a further three people with Covid-19 have died in this country.

It means that the number of people in this country with the coronavirus who have sadly died is 1,709

The National Public Health Emergency Team has also said that a further 14 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed, brining the total in this country to 25,334.

No new deaths were recorded on the island of Ireland yesterday, the first time this has happened since March.

At a briefing in the Department of Health last night, chief medical officer Dr. Tony Holohan said that the Covid-19 pandemic has led to a statistical increase in deaths in this country in March and April but not in May.

