This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 20 °C Monday 15 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Coronavirus: No deaths and 18 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The Department of Health is holding a bi-weekly briefing this evening.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 15 Jun 2020, 5:57 PM
40 minutes ago 27,093 Views 30 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5123436
Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan.
Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that there have been no new deaths related to Covid-19 in Ireland.

It means that the number of people in this country with the coronavirus who have sadly died remains at 1,706.

This is the second day that no new Covid-19-related deaths have been confirmed, with the first being 25 May.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has also said that a further 18 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed, brining the total in this country to 25,321.

Today’s data from the HPSC shows that, as of midnight on Saturday, 13 June: 

  • 57% of cases are female and 43% are male
  • The median age of confirmed cases is 48
  • 3,278 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
  • Of those hospitalised, 417 cases have been admitted to ICU
  • 8,130 cases are associated with healthcare workers
  • Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,213, followed by Cork with 1,533 cases and Kildare with 1,434 cases
  • Of those for whom transmission status is know, community transmission accounts for 37%, close contact accounts for 60% and travel abroad accounts for 2%. 

A bi-weekly media briefing about Covid-19 is taking place in the Department of Health this evening involving chief medical officer Dr. Tony Holohan, deputy CMO Dr. Ronan Glynn and the HSE’s integrated care lead Dr Siobhán Ní Bhriain.

In a statement this evening, Dr Holohan said: “An analysis of cases reported in the last 14 days tells us that the number of daily cases remains on a downward trend. This combined with hospitalisation and ICU trends indicates that the behaviours adopted by the general public continue to suppress the disease in the community.” 

This evenings briefing is taking place after the Taoiseach and Minister for Health both launched a government information campaign on the wearing of face coverings this morning. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Dr Glynn said: “Based on our research to date, almost 1.7 million people are now reporting wearing face coverings in public places. This is an increase of 6% or almost 300,000 people a week and shows that the message is getting across.”

With reporting by Hayley Halpin

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (30)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie