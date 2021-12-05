PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed Coronavirus: 5,156 new cases confirmed in Ireland new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland this afternoon.

As of 8am today, 503 people are in hospital with Covid-19, including 110 who are in ICU.

Yesterday, 5,622 new cases were confirmed while 487 Covid-19 patients were in hospital, of whom 114 were in ICU.

On Wednesday, The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said that there had been 55 deaths notified to them in the past week, bringing Ireland’s total to 5,707. Deaths related to Covid-19 are being announced on a weekly basis.