Coronavirus: 5,622 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 5,622 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland this afternoon.

As of 8am today, 487 people are in hospital with Covid-19, including 114 who are in ICU.

Yesterday, 5,419 new cases were confirmed while 528 Covid-19 patients were in hospital, of whom 110 were in ICU.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin yesterday announced new Covid-19 restrictions to take effect from 7 December following “very stark” advice from public health officials to introduce further curbs on socialising ahead of Christmas.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar today urged the public to continue abiding by restrictions as the number of people in hospital fell below 500 for the first time since October.

Varadkar said the fall is a sign that the government’s “plan is working” and encouraged people to not lose heart in the run-up to Christmas.