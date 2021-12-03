Coronavirus: 5,419 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 5,419 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland this afternoon.

As of 8am today, 528 hospital patients have Covid-19, including 110 who are in ICU.

Yesterday, 4,163 new cases were confirmed while 545 Covid-19 patients were in hospital, of whom 117 were in ICU.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said yesterday that there had been 55 deaths notified to them in the past week, bringing Ireland’s total to 5,707.

Deaths related to Covid-19 are being announced on a weekly basis.