Varadkar says public should 'not lose heart' as patient numbers drop below 500

THE TÁNAISTE HAS urged the public to continue abiding by restrictions, as the number of people in hospital falls below 500 for first time since October.

Leo Varadkar said the fall is a sign that the government’s “plan is working” and encouraged people to not lose heart in the run-up to Christmas.

Measures, including a 50 percent cap for indoor events, were announced yesterday in response to the current case numbers and the Omicron variant.

They will apply from December 7 and will remain in place across Christmas until January 9.

Number of people in hospital falls below 500 for first time since October. Plan is working - 3rd doses, masks, test & isolate, physical distancing. Thank you for what you are doing. Please don't lose heart. Let's all have a safe Christmas #protectourprogress

But Varadkar tweeted today that there are signs things are improving, as the number of Covid patients in hospital has fallen to 487 as of 8am this morning, down from 528 patients yesterday morning.

The Táinaiste said this is due people receiving their third vaccine, face masks and physical distancing.

He added: “Thank you for what you are doing. Please don’t lose heart. Let’s all have a safe Christmas.”