Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 6 February, 2020
'This is not a Chinese disease': HSE concerned derogatory language may stop coronavirus cases coming forward

There are currently no confirmed cases in Ireland.

By Adam Daly Thursday 6 Feb 2020, 3:54 PM
THE HSE HAS said it is “very concerned” about the coronavirus being portrayed as a Chinese disease in Ireland as it may stop potential cases coming forward.  

HSE Assistant National Director Dr Kevin Kelleher told reporters that the health service has been very careful when describing the virus adding that the concern is about people returning from China with possible symptoms. 

“This is not a Chinese disease. It is very inappropriate to be using that, and using that in a derogatory way, and using that to discriminate against people.

It is about people who have returned from China. And that is nationals of this country, other European countries, and some Chinese nationals, but it is not a Chinese disease. And that has great potential to cause people not to come forward as a consequence if that goes on, and that degree of prejudice exists.

“So I urge you all please make sure that we don’t use it that way,” Kelleher said. 

The HSE confirmed that “as of lunchtime today” there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Ireland. 

Dr Kelleher said that the HSE would not comment on any individual cases unless it is confirmed. 

Earlier today, a third person in England tested positive for the virus, but “did not acquire the coronavirus in the UK,” according to the health officials there. 

The global death toll from the virus has now risen to 565, with the number of confirmed cases rising to 28,273.

To assist with the work to help control the spread of the coronavirus, the Irish government yesterday allocated €500,000 to the World Health Organisation. 

The WHO has requested around €610 million in funding from world nations to combat the spread of the novel virus.

Update to follow…

Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

