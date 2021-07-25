Coronavirus: 1,126 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,126 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health has reported that 123 patients in hospital have tested positive with Covid-19. A total of 22 people in ICU have Covid-19.

Yesterday, 1,345 cases of Covid-19 were reported, with 105 patients with the illness in hospital, 21 of whom were in intensive care.

Data relating to the number of deaths associated with Covid-19, as well as case numbers by county, have been affected by the cyber attack on the HSE IT systems.

Today’s figures did not contain any information about whether there were any other deaths due to the virus.

A further 1,264 cases of Covid-19 were reported in Northern Ireland earlier today, the NI Department of Health said.

Two further deaths of patients who had previously tested positive for the virus were also notified.

Some 70% of the adult population in Northern Ireland are now fully vaccinated.