Coronavirus: 10 more cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Republic of Ireland

The Department of Health confirmed the details this evening.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 10 Mar 2020, 6:19 PM
1 hour ago 113,600 Views 210 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5040301

THE DEPARTMENT OF Health has confirmed 10 more cases of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland. 

This brings the total number of cases in the Republic to 34, up from 24 yesterday.

Earlier, the North’s Public Health Agency confirmed four more cases there this afternoon, bringing the total number in Northern Ireland to 16. 

They added that the new cases are as follows: 

  • A male healthcare worker in the south who contracted the illness in hospital 
  • A female healthcare worker in the south who contracted the illness in hospital 
  • Three men from the south – associated with travel from affected area 
  • One man in the west – linked to contact with a confirmed case 
  • A woman in the west – associated with contact with a confirmed case 
  • A woman in the south – associated with contact with a confirmed case 
  • A man in the east who had travelled to an affected area 
  • A woman in the east who had travelled to an affected area

The National Public Health Emergency Team said that a total of 1,784 people have been tested for the virus so far in Ireland. A total of 1,387 of these tests were conducted in the last week, the statement added.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health said: “98% of all suspected cases in Ireland have tested negative. While Ireland remains in containment phase, there is no room for complacency.

“We all have a part to play in limiting and slowing the spread of this disease.”

Yesterday, the entire country of Italy was placed on lockdown, to attempt to quell the spread of the virus there.

Earlier today, the Irish government changed its advice to recommend not travelling to Italy. 

Symptoms and prevention 

Covid-19 is spread through sneezes or cough droplets. It may take up to 14 days for symptoms to show. 

The best ways to protect yourself and others from the virus are to wash hands properly and often, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue/your sleeve when coughing and sneezing, and put used tissues in a bin and wash your hands. 
Symptoms of Covid-19 include:

  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • Fever
  • Breathing difficulties

Further resources:

  • The HSE: Official advice on the coronavirus in Ireland. This is being updated based on the number of confirmed cases and how the virus spreads in Ireland.
  • The Department of Foreign Affairs: Official advice on where to avoid travelling to. Also a resource for those who are abroad.
  • The World Health Organisation (WHO): The UN agency on global public health publishes statements and daily situation reports based on the latest data.
  • European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC): The EU agency on the number of cases, deaths and how it’s spreading in Europe. 
  • The Johns Hopkins University map: A heat map of the confirmed cases across the world.

With reporting by Michelle Hennessey and Cónal Thomas

