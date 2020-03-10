Irish citizens now advised against travel to whole of Italy after Covid-19 lockdown

IRISH CITIZENS ARE being advised against travelling to the whole of Italy following an effective lockdown of the country last night as Covid-19 continues to spread, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said.

Previously, the Department of Foreign Affairs had advised citizens against travelling to the region of Lombardy and other provinces placed in isolation.

Italy’s prime minister Giuseppe Conte extended internal travel restrictions imposed in the north to the entire country last night.

This unprecedented measure applying to more than 60 million people came into force after the country reported a death toll of 463. There are 9,172 confirmed cases in Italy as of last night.

In light of this development, Coveney confirmed the DFA is advising citizens to avoid travelling to the entire country now.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is expected to raise the issue of flights and EU-wide responses at an emergency video conference of the European Council at 4pm today.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Coveney said the government “can’t control” banning air travel from Italy.

“The vast majority of confirmed cases have travelled to northern Italy and have brought it home with them… Really, the focus it’s about containment. But I think it’s inevitable that we move onto the delay phase,” he said.

He said other public gatherings, aside from the St Patrick’s Day parades which have been cancelled, will follow advice issued “based on the public threat”.

“We need to listen to experts. This response needs to be expert driven rather than [politicians] going on a solo run.”

In light of internal developments in Italy my department is upgrading travel advice to Irish citizens, recommending against travel to whole of Italy.

The Taoiseach will today raise the issue of flights & further EU-wide responses at a meeting of the European Council. @COVID19 — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) March 10, 2020 Source: Simon Coveney /Twitter

The quarantine measures extended to all 60 million people in Italy will come into effect from today.

Here are the main points of the government decree signed last night that brings the restrictions into effect in Italy until 3 April.

Don’t travel (unless it’s urgent)

From today, the movements of Italy’s population of 60 million are severely limited. Travel is only allowed for “urgent, verifiable work situations and emergencies or health reasons”.

People who have tested positive for Covid-19 must not leave their homes for any reason, while anyone with a fever or respiratory symptoms are strongly encouraged to stay at home and limit social contact, including with their doctor.

To avoid work-related travel, public and private companies have been urged to put their staff on leave.

Gatherings cancelled

The latest decree prohibits “all forms of gatherings in public places or sites open to the public” – going further than the rules that went into force over the weekend in large parts of northern Italy.

Sporting events of all levels and disciplines were cancelled, stopping play in the top-flight Serie A football league.

High-level professionals training for top national sports events and competitions organised by international bodies, such as the Olympic Games, may go ahead without spectators. All athletes, coaches and managers will undergo health checks.

Swimming pools, spas, sports halls and wellness centres must not operate, and ski resorts across the country have been shut.

Venues shuttered

To encourage people to stay in, bars and restaurants are only allowed to open between 6am and 6pm, and only if it is possible to keep a distance of at least a metre between customers.

All museums and cultural venues are closed, as well as nightclubs, cinemas, theatres and casinos, which have been shut since the weekend.

While supermarkets will remain open, large shopping centres and department stores must close on public holidays and the day before public holidays.

School’s out

Schools and universities are closed, and all exams have been cancelled.

Religious institutions will stay open, as long as people can stay a metre apart – but ceremonies such as marriages, baptisms and funerals are banned.

With reporting by AFP and Gráinne Ní Aodha.