Dublin: 14°C Sunday 9 May 2021
Coronavirus: Two deaths and 514 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The figures were released by NPHET in a statement.

By Tadgh McNally Sunday 9 May 2021, 5:06 PM
1 hour ago 36,159 Views 51 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5432561
Image: RollingNews
Image: RollingNews

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have announced an additional 514 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

In a statement, The National Public Health Emergency team also confirmed that there have been two more deaths of people confirmed to have Covid-19.

This now brings the death toll to 4,921, with a total of 252,809 cases of Covid-19 reported in Ireland since the pandemic began.

Validation of Health Protection Surveillance Centre data has lead to the denotification of eight cases, reflected in the current total.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 259 are men / 248 are women
  • 75% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 28 years old

The five-day moving average for Covid-19 is now 432.

As of 8am today, there are 116 Covid-19 patients hospitalised, 31 of which are in ICU. There were 11 additional hospitalisations in the last 24 hours.

As of Friday, the number of vaccinations administered in Ireland is now 1,799,190.

  • 1,305,178 are first doses of Covid-19 vaccines
  • 494,012 are second doses of Covid-19 vaccines

A total of 52,278 doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered on Friday, breaking the highest number of vaccines administered in a single day in Ireland for the second day in a row.

Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

