This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 19 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Third death from Covid-19 in Ireland confirmed, with 191 new cases, bringing total to 557

Health officials updated the number of confirmed cases at their daily press briefing this evening.

By Sean Murray Thursday 19 Mar 2020, 6:17 PM
40 minutes ago 74,168 Views 126 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5051501
Dr Tony Holohan at last night's Department of Health Briefing.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Dr Tony Holohan at last night's Department of Health Briefing.
Dr Tony Holohan at last night's Department of Health Briefing.
Image: RollingNews.ie

Updated 30 minutes ago

THE DEPARTMENT OF Health has this evening confirmed 191 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, and said another person has died from the virus in Ireland. 

The third person to die from the virus is a female from the east of the country. 

It brings the total number of cases here to 557. The jump in new cases is more than double the 74 new cases confirmed yesterday. There are now 634 people on the island of Ireland who’ve diagnosed with the coronavirus.

There have been 3 deaths associated with Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan told reporters this evening that the median age of cases diagnosed here is 43.

Community transmission accounts for 35% of cases, local/close contacts account for  21%, travel abroad covers 43% while the remaining 71 cases are under investigation.

Across all cases, 31% of those diagnosed with the virus have been hospitalised while 7 cases (2% of overall number) have been admitted to an intensive care unit.

Holohan said: “It is too early to see any impact of our social distancing measures. This data underscores the importance of younger people to rigorously follow public health advice and social distancing measures.”

The chief medical officer told reporters that he doesn’t believe people returning from the Cheltenham festival had an impact on today’s large jump in figures. He said the number of cases confirmed today was consistent with what had been expected here. 

Dr Breda Smyth, Director of Public Health Medicine at the HSE, said: “Healthcare workers are at the frontline of this pandemic. While it is heartening to see social distancing measures taken seriously across society, this must continue in order to protect the most vulnerable and support our healthcare staff throughout this pandemic.”

Related Reads

19.03.20 Stranded in Peru: Irish citizens struggling to get home are offered London flights costing €3,000
19.03.20 Government examining how to continue with meals for vulnerable children during school closure
19.03.20 Closed borders and flight bans: Countries are taking extraordinary measures to tackle Covid-19

Northern Ireland today confirmed its first death from the coronavirus after an elderly patient with an underlying condition passed away in hospital. 

Earlier today, TDs attended a sitting of the Dáil to pass emergency legislation to help fight the spread of the coronavirus and the impact of job losses. 

As the government introduces further measures to help mitigate the effects of the current public health crisis, it today announced a rent freeze and temporary ban on evictions.

Meanwhile, there have been 58,000 applications for the Covid-19 unemployment payment.

With reporting from Cónal Thomas

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (126)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie