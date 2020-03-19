This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 19 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rent freeze and temporary ban on evictions to be introduced during Covid-19 crisis

The emergency measures for renters were discussed at a Cabinet meeting.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 19 Mar 2020, 3:52 PM
1 hour ago 16,522 Views 44 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5051498
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/victoras
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/victoras

THE GOVERNMENT IS set to announce a temporary ban on evictions for an initial period of three months but this may be extended depending on how long the Covid-19 crisis lasts.

It’s understood the government proposals also include a temporary ban on rent increases for those whose incomes have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Many people have lost their jobs as a result of the crisis, with a large number of businesses closing.

The emergency measures for renters were agreed at a Cabinet meeting today, it was confirmed.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy is expected to bring legislation before the Dáil next week.

TDs are today debating emergency legislation that deals with a number of issues including social welfare payments and detaining people who have Covid-19 if needed.

Speaking in the Dáil earlier today, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said “no threat of eviction should hang over anybody’s head” during the crisis. She and a number of other TDs called for a ban on evictions and a rent freeze.

Catherine Murphy, co-leader of the Social Democrats, said a number of people who have received eviction notices recently have been in touch with her office and are in “an absolute panic”. 

Labour’s Alan Kelly echoed this sentiment, saying any rent that people cannot afford to pay because of the pandemic “cannot be crystallised”.

“This is not like dealing with mortgages. The debt cannot be crystallised. They can’t put it off, they can’t pay it, so the State has to intervene. I cannot be any clearer than that.”

Responding to earlier comments by Minister for Finance and Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe about potential evictions, Stephen Faughnan, chairperson of the Irish Property Owners’ Association, said the assumption “that landlords will automatically seek to evict tenants in financial difficulty is grossly unfair and serves to portray property owners in a very poor and cynical light”.

Faughnan said the vast majority of property owners “treat their tenants very fairly and enjoy an excellent relationship with their tenants”.

He called on the government “to move quickly to put in place the rental supports necessary to allow the tenants to continue to pay their rent”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (44)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie