Rent freeze and temporary ban on evictions to be introduced during Covid-19 crisis

THE GOVERNMENT IS set to announce a temporary ban on evictions for an initial period of three months but this may be extended depending on how long the Covid-19 crisis lasts.

It’s understood the government proposals also include a temporary ban on rent increases for those whose incomes have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Many people have lost their jobs as a result of the crisis, with a large number of businesses closing.

The emergency measures for renters were agreed at a Cabinet meeting today, it was confirmed.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy is expected to bring legislation before the Dáil next week.

TDs are today debating emergency legislation that deals with a number of issues including social welfare payments and detaining people who have Covid-19 if needed.

Speaking in the Dáil earlier today, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said “no threat of eviction should hang over anybody’s head” during the crisis. She and a number of other TDs called for a ban on evictions and a rent freeze.

Catherine Murphy, co-leader of the Social Democrats, said a number of people who have received eviction notices recently have been in touch with her office and are in “an absolute panic”.

Labour’s Alan Kelly echoed this sentiment, saying any rent that people cannot afford to pay because of the pandemic “cannot be crystallised”.

“This is not like dealing with mortgages. The debt cannot be crystallised. They can’t put it off, they can’t pay it, so the State has to intervene. I cannot be any clearer than that.”

Responding to earlier comments by Minister for Finance and Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe about potential evictions, Stephen Faughnan, chairperson of the Irish Property Owners’ Association, said the assumption “that landlords will automatically seek to evict tenants in financial difficulty is grossly unfair and serves to portray property owners in a very poor and cynical light”.

Faughnan said the vast majority of property owners “treat their tenants very fairly and enjoy an excellent relationship with their tenants”.

He called on the government “to move quickly to put in place the rental supports necessary to allow the tenants to continue to pay their rent”.