'Sit down and plan your contacts': Acting CMO's appeal as 430 new Covid-19 cases confirmed

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE reported no new deaths of people with Covid-19 in Ireland.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has also said that a further 430 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of cases in Ireland to 34,990.

The number of people who have sadly died with Covid-19 in Ireland remains at 1,802.

Of today’s 430 cases:

222 are men and 208 are women

72% are under 45 years of age

40% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

59 cases have been identified as community transmission

The geographic breakdown is:

212 in Dublin

54 in Cork

23 in Donegal

23 in Galway

16 in Louth

15 in Monaghan

12 in Clare

12 in Meath

9 in Cavan

8 in Roscommon

7 in Wicklow

6 in Limerick

5in Kildare

5 in Tipperary

The remaining 23 cases in 9 counties.

The acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn has called for everyone to play their part in reducing the spread of the virus:

As we start into this new week, I am asking every household across the country to sit together this evening and make a plan to reduce the number of people you meet this week.

We have absolutely no room for complacency. If every person, family, workplace and organisation does not play their part the situation will continue to deteriorate.

For people who live in Donegal and Dublin remember Government advice is to work from home unless it is essential to attend in person. For people living in these and all other counties, assume that COVID-19 is circulating in your community and act accordingly.