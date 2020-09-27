#Open journalism No news is bad news

'Sit down and plan your contacts': Acting CMO's appeal as 430 new Covid-19 cases confirmed

The latest figures were confirmed by health officials this evening.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 27 Sep 2020, 5:45 PM
46 minutes ago 83,887 Views 160 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5216030
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE reported no new deaths of people with Covid-19 in Ireland.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has also said that a further 430 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of cases in Ireland to 34,990.

The number of people who have sadly died with Covid-19 in Ireland remains at 1,802.

Of today’s 430 cases:

  • 222 are men and 208 are women
  • 72% are under 45 years of age
  • 40% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case
  • 59 cases have been identified as community transmission

The geographic breakdown is:

  • 212 in Dublin
  • 54 in Cork
  • 23 in Donegal
  • 23 in Galway
  • 16 in Louth
  • 15 in Monaghan
  • 12 in Clare
  • 12 in Meath
  • 9 in Cavan
  • 8 in Roscommon
  • 7 in Wicklow
  • 6 in Limerick
  • 5in Kildare
  • 5 in Tipperary
  • The remaining 23 cases in 9 counties.

The acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn has called for everyone to play their part in reducing the spread of the virus:

As we start into this new week, I am asking every household across the country to sit together this evening and make a plan to reduce the number of people you meet this week.
We have absolutely no room for complacency. If every person, family, workplace and organisation does not play their part the situation will continue to deteriorate.
For people who live in Donegal and Dublin remember Government advice is to work from home unless it is essential to attend in person. For people living in these and all other counties, assume that COVID-19 is circulating in your community and act accordingly.

