Coronavirus: 15 deaths and 1,247 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed a further 1,247 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, bringing the total number of positive cases to 196,547.

Additionally, the Department of Health has reported that 15 more people have died with Covid-19.

The total number of people who have died in Ireland with Covid-19 now stands at 3,307.

Of the cases notified today:

579 are men and 659 are women

60% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 39 years old

430 in Dublin, 97 in Wexford, 87 in Cork, 84 in Limerick, 76 in Galway and the remaining 473 cases are spread across all other counties

All 15 deaths confirmed today occurred in January. They were aged between 68 and 99, with a median age of 84.

At 2pm today, 1,516 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, with 211 are in ICU.

39 additional hospitalisations were made in the last 24 hours.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said that there is an “onus on employers to ensure that, in the first instance, staff are encouraged to work from home and in cases where that is not possible, that their workplaces are safe for staff and customers and in full compliance with infection prevention and control measures”.

“The HPSC has comprehensive guidance on outbreak management and infection prevention control measures that every employer should be familiar with and activating on their premises,” Dr Holohan said.

“I encourage all employers and managers to review their workplaces and ensure they have effective measures in place,” he said.

Validation of data at the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has resulted in three cases that were previously confirmed being denotified, which is reflected in the current running total.

Yesterday, there were 79 deaths and 1,414 cases confirmed in Ireland.

