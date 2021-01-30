#Open journalism No news is bad news

Coronavirus: 79 deaths and 1,414 new cases confirmed in Ireland

By Lauren Boland Saturday 30 Jan 2021, 5:49 PM
21 minutes ago 27,081 Views 48 Comments
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed that 1,414 more cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Ireland.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has reported that 79 more people in Ireland have died with Covid-19, 78 of which occurred in January.

Ireland has recorded over 1,000 deaths and more than 100,000 cases in January alone.

The total number of people who have died now stands at 3,292, while the number of cases has reached 195,303.

Of today’s cases:

  • 667 are men and 742 are women
  • 59% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 39 years old
  • 608 in Dublin, 105 in Cork, 96 in Galway, 65 in Meath, 59 in Donegal and the remaining 481 cases are spread across all other counties

At 2pm today, there were 1,492 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, with 211 in ICU.

55 more people have been admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours.

Ireland has recorded more than 1,000 deaths and 100,000 cases in January 2021, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said.

“We have reported more cases in one month than we experienced throughout 2020,” Dr Holohan said.

“This shows just how quickly this disease can spread and how much it can impact public health,” he said.

“The efforts by all of the population in following the basic public health advice has seen us reduce the incidence of the disease very rapidly compared to most countries in Europe.

“Despite the recent, significant decrease in cases, there remains a level of infection in the population which is double that seen at the peak of incidence last October.

“The next few weeks need to see us maintain compliance with all of the measures that are in place so that we can get to levels of the disease that are as low as possible.”

The 14-day national incidence rate per 100,000 people now stands at 536.6.

In Dublin, where 608 cases were confirmed today, the 14-day incidence rate is 654.1 per 100,000.

The rate is highest in Monaghan, Carlow, Louth, Waterford, Dublin and Mayo.

Wexford recorded the fewest cases of any county today with just seven new cases reported.

