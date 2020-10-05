#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Monday 5 October 2020
Advertisement

Coronavirus: The entire nation is going to Level 3 - here's what that means

There will be changes for the whole nation from midnight tomorrow night.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 5 Oct 2020, 9:53 PM
43 minutes ago 27,733 Views 41 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5224529
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has announced that the whole country is to go under Level 3 restrictions as cases of Covid-19 continue to increase. 

Despite a recommendation from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) to move the country into Level 5, the Government rejected the advice today and instead opted to bring the rest of the counties in line with Donegal and Dublin.

Martin said it is “important to understand that we are in a very different situation to last March”. 

“The virus is spreading because people are allowing it to spread,” he said. 

According to the Government, the priority is to keep schools and early learning and childcare services open, and minimise disruption in the workforce. This means that a number of services will be moved online and some businesses will be closed.

But what does this mean for you? 

First off, the Government wants you to stay in your own county – unless it’s for work, education or other essential purposes. If you do need to get around, the advice is to walk or cycle to your destination where possible. Public transport will still be running at 50% capacity and face coverings are mandatory. 

Visitors are only allowed from just one other household to a maximum of 6 people OR your own household only.

Schools, creches and childcare services are staying open. So too are playgrounds and parks.

If you’re over 70, the advice is that you should “exercise judgement regarding the extent to which you engage with others and in activities outside the home”. It is recommended that you stay at home as much as possible, limit engagement to a very small network for short periods of time, while remaining physically distanced.   

Visits to nursing homes are also banned except on critical and compassionate grounds. 

Weddings, funerals and gatherings

All religious services are to be moved online. However, 25 people will be permitted to attend weddings and funerals. 

Couples resident in a particular county, but with existing plans to can travel to get married outside that county.

All organised indoor gatherings, such as business, training events, conferences, events in theatres and cinemas or other arts events are banned. 

Outdoors – up to 15 people are allowed at events such as training events. 

Related Reads

05.10.20 Nursing home sector 'concerned' as CMO highlights outbreaks in letter to government
05.10.20 'The outcome will be the same': Nationwide move to Level 3 will not stop spread of Covid-19, expert warns
05.10.20 Twelve trade associations and 429 individual businesses send open letter to Government over Level 5 fears

Sport

Gyms are going to stay open but for individual training, meaning exercise classes are cancelled. 

Non-contact sports training in pods of up to 15 people is allowed, with strict adherence to the relevant protective measures. There is an exemption to this for professional or elite athletes, for inter-county sports and for senior club championship training.

No matches or other sporting events should take place, with the exception of professional, elite, inter county and senior club championship which should take place behind closed doors.  Horse racing may continue, but behind closed doors.

Pubs and restaurants

Martin announced that all indoor dining in pubs and restaurants will be banned across the country under the Level 3 restrictions being imposed from midnight tomorrow.

Outdoor seating and service will be allowed outside restaurants and wet pubs.

However, wet pubs (those which don’t serve food) will remain closed in Dublin.

Nightclubs and casinos remain closed. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Retail and services

Shops, hairdressers and other services can remain open but face coverings are mandatory and other protective measures must be in place. 

Hotels, guesthouses and B and Bs can stay open, but with services limited to residents.

The Government advice for different sections can be found below: 

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (41)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie