Dublin: 11°C Monday 5 October 2020
Cabinet agrees to move entire country under Level 3 restrictions

NPHET had recommended that the country enter Level 5 – the highest level of restrictions.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 5 Oct 2020, 7:52 PM
1 hour ago
File image of Taoiseach Micheál Martin.
Image: TOM HONAN
Image: TOM HONAN

MEMBERS OF THE Cabinet have approved Ireland entering into Level 3 of coronavirus restrictions. 

The Cabinet met today following a recommendation from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) that the entire country enter Level 5 – the highest level of Covid-19 restrictions.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan discussed this with Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan this morning.

The government this evening rejected calls to move to Level 5 and instead proposed moving the country to Level 3. This has now been approved by Cabinet. 

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is due to announce the new measures in a statement aired on TV at 9pm. 

Currently, Ireland is at Level 2 while Dublin and Donegal are at Level 3. 

As part of the new measures, indoor dining in pubs and restaurants will be banned across the country.

Outdoor seating and service will be allowed outside restaurants, bars and wet pubs.

Pubs that do not serve food outside Dublin will be allowed to open but they will only be able to provide an outdoor service to a maximum of 15 people. ‘Wet’ pubs in Dublin will still remain closed.

The restrictions are set to be in place for the next three weeks. 

A NPHET source told TheJournal.ie last night that the “projections are very bad” and there needs to be a “major shift”. They said that there has been a “big deterioration” in the situation in the country in recent days.

The number of new daily confirmed cases has been increasing in Ireland over the past few weeks, with more than 1,000 new cases confirmed over the weekend.

On Saturday, there were 613 new cases confirmed, 470 cases on Friday and 442 on Thursday.

According to the latest data from the HPSC, the national incidence rate is 107 cases per 100,000 of the population on a 14-day rolling average.

With reporting by Christina Finn.

More to follow… 

