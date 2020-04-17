This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 17 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

11 deaths in one Dublin care home, Wuhan raises its recorded death toll by 50%: Today's Covid-19 main points

Here are the main points to know about Covid-19 in Ireland and around the world.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 17 Apr 2020, 8:45 AM
50 minutes ago 7,889 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5076761
A HSE sign encouraging Social Distancing is seen behind two seagulls in Howth, Dublin.
Image: PA
A HSE sign encouraging Social Distancing is seen behind two seagulls in Howth, Dublin.
A HSE sign encouraging Social Distancing is seen behind two seagulls in Howth, Dublin.
Image: PA

HEALTH OFFICIALS SAID yesterday that Ireland has 13,271 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 486 people with the disease have died. 

Yesterday evening, 43 more deaths and 629 new cases were announced in Ireland. An additional 95 cases from a testing backlog were also confirmed by a lab in Germany. 

The cases confirmed from the lab in Germany represent the processing of a backlog of Irish samples, some of which date back to mid-March. The HSE has said it is hoped the backlog would be eliminated this week. 

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

  • 43 more people with Covid-19 have died and 629 new cases were confirmed in Ireland yesterday. 95 more Irish cases from a testing backlog have also been confirmed by a lab in Germany. 
  • As of yesterday, 138 people with Covid-19 were in Intesive Care Units (ICU). A further 38 suspected cases were also in ICU. 
  • 11 Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded over the space of two weeks at a Dublin care home for older people.
  • TheJournal.ie took a look at the differences between Covid-19 and hayfever symptoms.
  • Summer courses at more than 20 Gaeltacht colleges have been thrown into doubt this year due to the Covid-19 emergency. 
  • The director general of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has thanked Tánaiste Simon Coveney for pledging to increase Ireland’s contribution to the WHO.
  • People with Covid-19 in Ireland are now infecting less than one other person each, health officials said yesterday.
  • A message circulating on WhatsApp claiming to show a letter signed by Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan stating that all of Ireland’s pubs are to remain shut until 1 September at the earliest is a “complete fabrication”, Holohan confirmed. 
  • Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said €115 million a month is an “accurate” estimated cost to the State for the take over of Ireland’s private hospitals during the Covid-19 crisis.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main international points:

  • The Chinese city of Wuhan has revised its coronavirus death toll to 3,869, increasing the number of fatalities by 1,290.
  • UK lockdown measures have been extended for three more weeks as the number of coronavirus cases pass 100,000. 
  • New White House guidelines outline a phased approach to restoring normal commerce and services, but only for places with strong testing that are seeing a decrease in Covid-19 cases.
  • A growing wave of unrest over Covid-19 lockdown measures appears to be rising in the US, with a number of protests taking place this week in various states.  
#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie