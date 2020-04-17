11 deaths in one Dublin care home, Wuhan raises its recorded death toll by 50%: Today's Covid-19 main points

HEALTH OFFICIALS SAID yesterday that Ireland has 13,271 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 486 people with the disease have died.
Yesterday evening, 43 more deaths and 629 new cases were announced in Ireland. An additional 95 cases from a testing backlog were also confirmed by a lab in Germany.
The cases confirmed from the lab in Germany represent the processing of a backlog of Irish samples, some of which date back to mid-March. The HSE has said it is hoped the backlog would be eliminated this week.
Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:
- 43 more people with Covid-19 have died and 629 new cases were confirmed in Ireland yesterday. 95 more Irish cases from a testing backlog have also been confirmed by a lab in Germany.
- As of yesterday, 138 people with Covid-19 were in Intesive Care Units (ICU). A further 38 suspected cases were also in ICU.
- 11 Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded over the space of two weeks at a Dublin care home for older people.
- TheJournal.ie took a look at the differences between Covid-19 and hayfever symptoms.
- Summer courses at more than 20 Gaeltacht colleges have been thrown into doubt this year due to the Covid-19 emergency.
- The director general of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has thanked Tánaiste Simon Coveney for pledging to increase Ireland’s contribution to the WHO.
- People with Covid-19 in Ireland are now infecting less than one other person each, health officials said yesterday.
- A message circulating on WhatsApp claiming to show a letter signed by Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan stating that all of Ireland’s pubs are to remain shut until 1 September at the earliest is a “complete fabrication”, Holohan confirmed.
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said €115 million a month is an “accurate” estimated cost to the State for the take over of Ireland’s private hospitals during the Covid-19 crisis.
Here are today’s Covid-19 main international points:
- The Chinese city of Wuhan has revised its coronavirus death toll to 3,869, increasing the number of fatalities by 1,290.
- UK lockdown measures have been extended for three more weeks as the number of coronavirus cases pass 100,000.
- New White House guidelines outline a phased approach to restoring normal commerce and services, but only for places with strong testing that are seeing a decrease in Covid-19 cases.
- A growing wave of unrest over Covid-19 lockdown measures appears to be rising in the US, with a number of protests taking place this week in various states.
