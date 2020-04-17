11 deaths in one Dublin care home, Wuhan raises its recorded death toll by 50%: Today's Covid-19 main points

A HSE sign encouraging Social Distancing is seen behind two seagulls in Howth, Dublin.

HEALTH OFFICIALS SAID yesterday that Ireland has 13,271 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 486 people with the disease have died.

Yesterday evening, 43 more deaths and 629 new cases were announced in Ireland. An additional 95 cases from a testing backlog were also confirmed by a lab in Germany.

The cases confirmed from the lab in Germany represent the processing of a backlog of Irish samples, some of which date back to mid-March. The HSE has said it is hoped the backlog would be eliminated this week.

