Coronavirus: 2,855 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 2,855 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am today, there were 515 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of which 91 were receiving intensive care.

Yesterday, there were 1,963 new cases of Covid-19, 500 people with the virus in hospital and 93 in ICUs.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said last Wednesday that there had been 67 deaths notified to them in the past week, bringing Ireland’s total to 5,436.

Yesterday, ahead of the return to school after the mid-term break, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan assured parents and teachers that the international evidence suggests that Covid-19 transmissions in schools with public-health measures in place is uncommon, and that children who do get Covid-19 have mild or no symptoms.