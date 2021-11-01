#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 7°C Monday 1 November 2021
Coronavirus: 2,855 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The Department of Health confirmed the figures this evening.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 1 Nov 2021, 5:23 PM
47 minutes ago 23,637 Views 36 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5588946
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 2,855 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am today, there were 515 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of which 91 were receiving intensive care.

Yesterday, there were 1,963 new cases of Covid-19, 500 people with the virus in hospital and 93 in ICUs.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said last Wednesday that there had been 67 deaths notified to them in the past week, bringing Ireland’s total to 5,436.

Yesterday, ahead of the return to school after the mid-term break, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan assured parents and teachers that the international evidence suggests that Covid-19 transmissions in schools with public-health measures in place is uncommon, and that children who do get Covid-19 have mild or no symptoms.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
