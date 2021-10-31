Coronavirus: 1,963 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,963 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am today, there were 500 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of which 93 were receiving intensive care.

Yesterday, there were 2,966 new cases of Covid-19, 470 people with the virus in hospital and 92 in ICUs.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said on Wednesday that there had been 67 deaths notified to them in the past week, bringing Ireland’s total to 5,436.