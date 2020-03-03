Q & A: What do you want to know about Covid-19 and Ireland's response to it?

THERE’S BEEN AN increasing focus on Covid-19 coronavirus after confirmation of the first case in the Republic of Ireland on Saturday.

Health officials have said the advice for the general public did not change with the confirmation of the case – anyone with symptoms who has been to an affected area or been in contact with an infected person is advised to speak to their doctor (over the phone).

Suspected cases continue to be tested, but there have been no other confirmed cases of the virus since a student at Scoil Chaitríona in Glasnevin, Dublin 9, was found to have Covid-19.

Here at TheJournal.ie we’ve been speaking to experts in public health, microbiology and a range of other disciplines to bring you the most up to date information on the virus and Ireland’s preparedness for further cases.

As people consider changing holiday plans in the wake of the new travel advisories for Europe issued in recent days, we’ve also been putting questions to experts in consumer affairs and other areas.

Additionally, each day our reporters are attending regular briefings by ministers, Department of Health officials, the HSE and other government bodies and agencies.

In the newsroom, we discuss fresh questions about the coronavirus and the government’s response to it every day.

