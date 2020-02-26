Q&A: How Ireland is responding to the global Covid-19 crisis

GLOBALLY, THERE HAVE now been more than 80,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease Covid-19.

While the majority of these cases were in China, an outbreak in northern Italy has escalated quickly with the 12th death reported today. In total, some 374 cases have been confirmed in Italy, the most of anywhere outside of China.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) today confirmed that there were now more new daily cases of the coronavirus outside China than inside the hard-hit country, marking a shift in the outbreak.

The situation across Europe is now changing rapidly, with new cases and new advice being issued sometimes daily.

Here’s everything you need to know about the current response in Ireland.

What is a coronavirus and what is Covid 19?

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses which may cause illness in animals or humans.

In humans, several coronaviruses are known to cause respiratory infections ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases – such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

The most recently discovered coronavirus causes Covid-19, with the first known cases in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019.

The virus that has been spreading is officially called the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, or SARS-CoV-2. But the disease this virus causes is called coronavirus disease, or Covid-19.

Viruses and connected diseases often have different names – HIV is the virus, the disease it causes is called AIDS.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) was worried that using the virus name (SARS-CoV-2) would cause unnecessary fear for some populations, particularly in Asia because of the 2003 SARS outbreak. So you’ll hear experts calling it Covid-19 or the Covid-19 virus.

What are the symptoms and how different is it to the seasonal flu?

The most common symptoms of Covid-19 are:

Fever

Tiredness

Dry cough

Some patients may have aches and pains, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat or diarrhea. These symptoms are usually mild and begin gradually.

There may be cases where a person becomes infected but does not develop any symptoms.

Most people (about 80%) recover from the disease without needing special treatment. Around one out of every six people who gets Covid-19 becomes seriously ill and develops difficulty breathing.

Older people, and those with underlying medical problems like high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes, are more likely to develop serious illness.

Cillian F De Gascun, director of the UCD National Virus Reference Laboratory, said a lot of respiratory viruses cause similar symptoms – the difference here is the transmissibility and the severity of the illness.

“From a severity perspective, based on the cases that have been reported to date, it seems that the case fatality rate for the novel coronavirus is greater than that of seasonal influenza,” he explained.

“Now, it’s possible that the ultimate infection fatality rate will be lower, but at the moment, of the laboratory-confirmed cases, the case fatality rate is about 2%, which is about 20 times higher than what we would see for seasonal influenza.”

Why aren’t we restricting travel to Ireland from affected areas or screening as people come in on flights?

Several European countries have taken extra precautions following the Covid-19 spread in Italy this week. Austria, which borders Italy, has said people who are travelling from affected areas in Italy will be stopped from crossing its border.

Croatia said people returning from Italy will be questioned by border police and sanitary inspectors.

Here, the government is advising Irish citizens not to travel to a number of Italian towns, but is not placing any restriction on those travelling from affected areas.

De Gascun said screening at airports is not a good use of resources.

“It’s not terribly effective, because the majority of people won’t necessarily be symptomatic when they pass through an airport,” he explained.

“There may be certain situations where you might target a specific flight from a specific region at a specific point in time, but as a general mechanism, it’s not recommended as a good use of resources. And it’s not recommended as an effective means of screening individuals.”

Instead, the HSE is asking people who believe they are showing symptoms to self-isolate and to contact their GP or Public Health.

Speaking on Today FM’s Dermot & Dave this morning, Health Minister Simon Harris said his department and the HSE will only put in place World Health Organisation-recommended measures and measures recommended by Public Health doctors in Ireland.

“Let’s pretend we decided in Ireland [that] we weren’t going to accept flights from Italy. That wouldn’t work because Italian people could be flying to France and France on to Ireland,” said Harris.

“We live in the European Union. There is free movement. That’s a proportionate and responsible thing to do,” he said.

There are protocols for passengers presenting with acute respiratory infection on an inbound aircraft and these have been used in recent weeks.

None of the people tested for the virus have tested positive.

What are the protocols in Ireland if someone is showing symptoms?

Anyone who has been to one of the following affected areas in the last 14 days is asked to call the HSE on 1850 24 1850:

China

Hong Kong

Iran

Japan

Singapore

South Korea

In Italy, the provinces, Lombardy, Piemonte, Veneto and Emilia – Romagna

You should also contact the HSE if you have been:

in contact with a person who has coronavirus;

in a hospital or healthcare centre where people are being treated for coronavirus.

If you been to one of the affected areas but are feeling well and have not been in contact with coronavirus, you will be told to watch out for symptoms over the next 14 days.

You can continue with your daily life and go to work as usual.

If you have had close contact with a person who has coronavirus, you will be monitored for 14 days. A doctor will phone you daily to make sure you remain well. You will be asked to stay separate from other people as much as you can for 14 days. This includes not going to work.

If you’ve been to an affected area in the last 14 days and have a cough, fever (high temperature), feel short of breath or have difficulty breathing, you should:

phone your GP, emergency department (ED) or student healthcare centre immediately;

stay indoors;

avoid contact with other people;

People should follow this advice even if their symptoms are mild.

Do not go to your GP’s surgery, the Emergency Department or a healthcare centre – phone them first.

This is so you do not accidentally put other people at risk. Your GP or doctor will tell you over the phone what to do next.

Who exactly needs to self-isolate?

De Gascun said only people who have returned from an affected area within the last 14 days and who develop symptoms need to self-isolate.

People who have returned from an affected area, but who haven’t had contact with another person who has the virus and who are not feeling unwell themselves, do not need to self-isolate.

“They can continue to go to work. They can continue to go to school,” he said.

This advice also applies to school groups who have travelled to affected areas – only those showing symptoms need to self-isolate.

In a bid to reduce pressure on hospitals, the government has decided that an individual who has been tested for the virus can be asked to go home to self-isolate.

What is the test for the virus and how long does it take?

If doctors suspect a patient may have the virus, details will be taken such as country/cities of travel, dates of travel and arrival in Ireland, contact with confirmed or suspect cases and visits to markets.

They’ll also be asked about the date of the onset of symptoms.

The UCD National Virus Reference Laboratory will then be informed before a sample is dispatched for testing.

A respiratory sample will be taken – this is a swab taken from the nose or throat.

At the lab, a molecular diagnostics method is used to detect small amounts of the genetic material of the virus.

Estimated turnaround time is 12 to 24 hours.

The rugby match is cancelled – why? And what about the Paddy’s Day parade?

The IRFU has agreed to postpone next month’s scheduled Six Nations rugby match between Ireland and Italy.

It had been due to take place at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday week, 7 March.

Two other games, the under-20s Ireland vs Italy game scheduled for 6 March and the women’s Ireland vs Italy game scheduled for 8 March, have also been postponed.

It follows an announcement from Health Minister Simon Harris yesterday that the government would recommend postponing the match due to the spread of Covid-19.

Italy confirmed its 12th death from outbreak today. The country has recorded 374 cases so far, the most of anywhere outside of China.

Harris said earlier today that the ultimate decision on whether to proceed with the match rested with the IRFU. He held a meeting with Philip Browne, the IRFU chief executive, this afternoon.

In a statement issued following the meeting, the IRFU said it “had a positive meeting with Minister Harris and his advisors today, where we requested a formal instruction as to the staging of Ireland v Italy international matches over the weekend of 6/8 March”.

“At the outset we made it clear that the IRFU was supportive of the government’s need to protect public health in relation to the coronavirus,” it said.

We were then advised, formally, that the National Public Health Emergency Team has determined that the series of matches should not proceed in the interests of public health. The IRFU is happy to comply with this instruction.

We will immediately begin to work with our Six Nations partners to look at the possibility of rescheduling the matches and would hope to have an update on this in the coming days.

Looking ahead as to whether or not the St Patrick’s Day parades due to take place in Dublin and elsewhere should be cancelled, it’s essentially too early to make a decision.

When asked about events being cancelled or postponed at a press briefing today, Dr Tony Holohan, said:

“We considered the question of mass gatherings, mass gatherings or events that create a particular risk. And there are international guidelines around those … and the risk assessment in relation to the specific mass gathering of the rugby match. And we made a clear recommendation in relation to that.”

Holohan said a process has been set up whereby “criteria can be both developed and applied to help in the management and decisions around other mass gatherings that might arise over the coming weeks and months”.

The incubation period of Covid-19 is currently considered to be 14 days. Holohan noted that as the rugby match was due to happen in less than two weeks, “we’re within one incubation period from that, that’s less than 14 days away”.

Basically it’s easier to make a call on the match, rather than an event further down the line “because the situation may well have changed significantly” between now and then.

When will there be a vaccine or cure?

In the US, biotech company Moderna Therapeutics has shipped the first batches of its Covid-19 vaccine to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which will prepare the vaccine for human testing as early as April.

As reported by Time, the trial will be the first to test a drug for treating Covid-19, and will be led by a team at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. The first patient to volunteer for the study is a passenger who was brought back to the US after testing positive for the disease aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

Other patients diagnosed with Covid-19 will also be part of the trial.

Speaking to TheJournal.ie today, De Gascun said “there’s work ongoing on a vaccine already” but that it could take 18 months before one is available.

“And a lot of work was done in the past with SARS and MERS (other versions of coronaviruses) so we can build on that – we’re not starting from, I suppose, square one, if you like.

In addition, we also know that there are vaccines available against some animal coronaviruses. So the technology is there, there’s no reason in principle why we won’t be able to develop a vaccine.

However, obviously safety will be paramount and efficacy will be just as important. So realistically, that will take probably 12 to 18 months before we see a vaccine on the market.

“Because again, if you look at, say, something like seasonal influenza, even though we know what that virus is in advance, that takes us about six months purely from a manufacturing capacity and scaling up production [point of view],” De Gascun said.

How likely are we to have a case here, according to experts?

Irish authorities expect to see “a very big increase” in the number of suspected coronavirus cases over the next few weeks, the government has said.

Health Minister Simon Harris said this is “by the very virtue” of the fact that Ireland expanded its list of affected regions yesterday and that people will be returning from these areas.

Harris emphasised that this does not mean Ireland will see a significant number of positive cases, only suspected ones.

So far, 90 suspected cases have been tested in Ireland but all have come back negative.

No one in Ireland has yet tested positive for the coronavirus named Covid-19.

If/when that happens, are the hospitals here prepared?

Concerns have been raised about how prepared Irish hospitals are if Covid-19 cases are confirmed here.

The HSE has issued the following information about its preparations:

All acute hospitals have identified isolation facilities specific to Covid-19

Acute hospitals are establishing multi-disciplinary Covid-19 preparedness committees to oversee implementation of the Health Protection

The critical care services have developed management guidance for the care of any patients with Covid-19 who should require their services

The National Ambulance Service is actively engaged in risk assessment for all suspected Covid-19 cases and the appropriate response to case recognition and containment.

More than 13,500 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) packs have been distributed to GP Out of Hours Services, Public Health Departments and GP Practices

In relation to capacity and isolation in Irish hospitals, Holohan said: “Obviously, we’re at the early stages of this … We’re currently looking at all of the relevant options around [a] surge, but at the moment that’s not facing us; we do have a capacity within the system for isolation.”

He added that the NPHET is “very aware” that ICU capacity is “well used right now”.

“So from our point of view, as we plan and as this situation develops, we will ensure our national crisis management team look at capacity and surge and various requirements around search, not just for isolation but for overall capacity both in the hospital and community,” Holohan said.

How is it spread and what can I do to prevent myself from getting it?

Covid-19 can spread from person to person, usually after close contact with a person infected with the virus, for example in a household, healthcare facility or workplace. The virus can be spread either:

Directly, through contact with an infected person’s body fluids (eg droplets from coughing or sneezing)

or

Indirectly, through contact with surfaces that an infected person has coughed or sneezed on and which are, therefore, contaminated with the virus. It is still not known how long the virus survives on surfaces, although current information suggests the virus may survive a few hours. Simple household disinfectants can kill the virus. Surfaces should be cleaned first and then disinfected.

While people are most likely to pass on the infection when they have symptoms, there are some indications that people may be able to spread the virus before they develop symptoms.

The NPHET has issued the following advice about how people can best protect themselves from getting Covid-19: