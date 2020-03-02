This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 2 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Covid-19: EU raises risk level from moderate to high

European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control updated the risk level facing the EU.

By Dominic McGrath Monday 2 Mar 2020, 12:04 PM
29 minutes ago 6,912 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5029254
Italy has been hit worst so far by the coronavirus.
Image: Mondadori Portfolio/SIPA USA/PA Images
Italy has been hit worst so far by the coronavirus.
Italy has been hit worst so far by the coronavirus.
Image: Mondadori Portfolio/SIPA USA/PA Images

THE COVID-19 THREAT has risen from moderate to high in the European Union. 

At a press conference this morning, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control had upped the coronavirus risk level to “high”. 

“In other words, the virus continues to spread,” von der Leyen said this morning. 

In Ireland, a school in Dublin will today begin its two-week closing period after it was confirmed that a pupil was diagnosed with Covid-19. 

The male diagnosed with Covid-19 is a pupil at the school which is understood to be based in Glasnevin, Dublin 9. He is currently receiving medical treatment. 

This was the second case of the virus on the island of Ireland after a woman in Northern Ireland was confirmed on Thursday to have been diagnosed with the virus.  

EU officials stressed today that there was a high and ongoing level of co-operation between member states for addressing the spread of Covid-19.

While Italy has so far seen the most widespread outbreak of coronavirus, countries across the EU have reported a growing number of cases.

As things stand, 130 cases have been reported in France, 129 in Germany and 83 in Spain. 

The EU has launched a “corona response team” to respond to the virus and said that it would continue to liaise with health minister across the EU in a bid to tackle the crisis. 

“No country can deal with it alone. We have to work together,” said Janez Lenarčič, the EU Commissioner for Crisis Management. 

Ireland has advised citizens not to travel to affected areas in northern Italy, but EU officials today said that there was no talk of closing borders in the Schengen area. 

EU Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni, speaking at the press conference, also warned that it was too soon to predict what the economic impact of Covid-19 will be, but said that hopes of a quick recovery might now be too optimistic. 

“Just because is too soon to measure the downside doesn’t mean we can minimise it,” he said. 

“The EU is ready to use all available policy options if and when needed to safeguard growth against these downside risks,” he aded. 

Related Reads

02.03.20 Dublin school begins two-week closure today after pupil diagnosed with Covid-19
01.03.20 Covid-19: What are the symptoms and what protocols are in place to deal with suspected cases?

Ireland

Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health Dr Tony Holohan told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland this morning that the staff and pupils at the school have been asked to “limit social interactions” as much as possible.

A telephone helpline has been established for those involved and a public meeting will be held tonight in the local area. 

Worldwide, about 89,000 people have been infected and over 3,000 people killed since the virus was first detected late last year in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

China yesterday reported a fresh spike in infections, with 573 new cases – the highest figure in a week after a dip. All but three of them were in Hubei province, of which Wuhan is the capital. 

The virus has spread to more than 60 countries around the globe, prompting the World Health Organisation to raise its risk assessment to its highest level.

According to the most extensive study done so far, the novel coronavirus was benign in 80.9% of cases, “serious” in 13.8% and “critical” in 4.7%.

The remaining 0.6% was not specified.

Part of the reason Covid-19 has been declared a public health emergency is due to the speed at which it has spread compared to other coronaviruses (like Sars and Mers) and the fact that there’s a lot about the disease we still don’t know – including how exactly it’s being transmitted.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie