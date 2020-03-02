Dublin school begins two-week close today after pupil diagnosed with Covid-19

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan during a press conference at the Department of Health yesterday.

A SCHOOL IN Dublin will today begin its two week closing period after it was confirmed a pupil was diagnosed with the Covid-19 coronavirus.

The first case of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland was confirmed in a male patient in the eastern part of the country on Saturday night.

The male diagnosed with Covid-19 is a pupil at the school which is understood to be based in Glasnevin, Dublin 9. He is currently receiving medical treatment.

The decision to close the school was announced yesterday evening. Health officials have contacted the school and the principal, staff and parents of pupils of this school have been notified.

This was the second case of the virus on the island of Ireland after a woman was confirmed on Thursday to have been diagnosed with the virus in the North.

Globally, the death toll from Covid-19 has now surpassed 3,000 after dozens more recently died at the epicentre of the virus in China.

The virus has now infected more than 88,000 people and spread to over 60 countries after first emerging in China late last year.

South Korea, the biggest cluster of infections outside China, reported nearly 500 new cases so far today, bringing its total past 4,000.

A second person has recently died in the US from Covid-19.

The World Health Organization urged all countries to stock up on critical care ventilators to treat patients with severe symptoms of the virus.

13 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the UK as the number of people infected climbed to 36.

The first person in Scotland to be diagnosed is a Tayside resident who recently travelled from Italy – the worst-affected country in Europe.

12 new cases were diagnosed in England yesterday and the Health Secretary admitted it was “inevitable” the deadly virus would continue to spread.

British Secretary of State for Health Matt Hancock would not rule out following China’s lead in shutting down cities if the Covid-19 outbreak escalates.

Three of the latest cases are family members of a man from Surrey who tested positive on Friday, becoming the first person to contract the virus within the UK.

Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty said another new patient, from Essex, had not recently travelled to an infected area.

He added investigations were ongoing as to whether the patient had contracted it “directly or indirectly” from someone who had recently travelled abroad.

All of the newly identified cases are being investigated and health officials have begun tracing anyone who had close contact with them.

In Iran, the official death toll has been raised to 54 by the country’s Health Ministry as the number of those infected reached 978.

At least seven government officials in Iran have been infected by the virus, including one of its vice presidents and a senior health ministry official.

With reporting from Press Association and AFP.