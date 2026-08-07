Pre-tax profits triple to €1.17m at Pippa O'Connor Ormond's POCO brand

PRE-TAX PROFITS AT the group which operates beauty entrepreneur Pippa O’Connor Ormond’s POCO brand last year tripled to €1.17 million.

This follows revenues at the businesswoman’s BOPOC Holdings Ltd increasing by 117% or €4.17 million from €3.57 million to €7.75 million in the 12 months to the end of October last.

The pre-tax profits of €1.17 million last year follow pre-tax profits of €390,050 in the prior year.

The group recorded an operating profit of €1.62 million last year – more than a 15-fold increase on the operating profits of €102,612 in 2024.

Interest payments of €452,548 last year reduced profits to the pre-tax profit of €1.17 million.

The surge in business at the beauty brand last year came ahead of further expansion in the current year with the POCO Beauty launching in Selfridges in the UK at the end of July.

O’Connor Ormond’s group has lodged in recent days group accounts for last year and overdue accounts for the previous three years which show that the group’s expansion plans have not been without its challenges.

Accounts for 2022 and 2023 show that the business recorded operating losses of €626,747 in 2022 and €1.04 million in 2023.

Accounts for 2024 show that the group enjoyed a turnaround that year to record an operating profit of €102,612 as revenues rose sharply by 73% from €2.06 million to €3.57 million.

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O’Connor Ormond sits on the board with her husband, Brian Ormond and in their directors’ report they state that the results for the year and financial position at the end of year were in line with their expectations.

In accounts signed off the two on 4 August, they state that the main activities of the group is fashion and beauty retailers with sales both online and in retail shops along with promotional activities and investments.

In tandem with the growth of her business Creative Director and chief executive of POCO Beauty, O’Connor Ormond has built up a large social media following with 442,000 followers on her Instagram account today.

A note in the new 2025 accounts states that the company is forecasting to make a profit this year and results to date are in line with forecasts.

On the risk facing the business the directors state that the trading companies face strong competition in the market and if they fail to compete successfully market share will decline.

The group received a loan of €1 million from a related party in 2024 that remained outstanding at the end of October 2025.

The group’s fixed assets include an investment property valued at €3.5 million.

Numbers directly employed by the group last year remained at 15 made up of 13 staff along with the two directors.

Pay to staff and directors last year increased from €824,576 to €1.18 million last year.

The group last year recorded a post-tax profit of €968,262 after incurring a corporation tax charge of €204,048.