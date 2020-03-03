Warning issued over misinformation after fake letter urging band to self-isolate circulates online

A LETTER CLAIMING to be issued by the HSE advising members of a band in Dublin to self-isolate has been confirmed as fake.

The Department of Health said today that this letter which had been circulating on social media is fake and was not issued by the HSE.

The letter had claimed that members of an under 15 band who attended practice in Clontarf, Co Dublin recently should self-isolate.

It said a person who attended band practice last weekend was diagnosed with Covid-19. This is incorrect.

The Department of Health said it was “aware of fake letters” circulating regarding a confirmed case.

“Please be wary of misinformation,” the department said on Twitter.

The letter was mentioned on RTÉ’s Today with Sean O’Rourke earlier today, saying it was confirmed. This was incorrect and a clarification was reported later on the show.

One case of the coronavirus was confirmed in the Republic of Ireland at the weekend in a pupil at a school in Glasnevin.

There has also been a case confirmed in Northern Ireland. More than 100 people in Ireland had been tested for the virus as of last Thursday.

More recen test figures are expected to be released today. Globally, over 90,000 cases and more than 3,100 deaths from Covid-19 have been confirmed, according to figures from the ECDC.

Symptoms of Covid-19 include:

Fever

Dry cough

Shortness of breath

Breathing difficulties

Tiredness

Source: Department of Health/Twitter