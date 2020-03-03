This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 3 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Warning issued over misinformation after fake letter urging band to self-isolate circulates online

The Department of Health confirmed the letter was fake today.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 3 Mar 2020, 11:08 AM
20 minutes ago 7,433 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5030640
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

A LETTER CLAIMING to be issued by the HSE advising members of a band in Dublin to self-isolate has been confirmed as fake. 

The Department of Health said today that this letter which had been circulating on social media is fake and was not issued by the HSE. 

The letter had claimed that members of an under 15 band who attended practice in Clontarf, Co Dublin recently should self-isolate.

It said a person who attended band practice last weekend was diagnosed with Covid-19. This is incorrect. 

The Department of Health said it was “aware of fake letters” circulating regarding a confirmed case.

“Please be wary of misinformation,” the department said on Twitter. 

The letter was mentioned on RTÉ’s Today with Sean O’Rourke earlier today, saying it was confirmed. This was incorrect and a clarification was reported later on the show. 

One case of the coronavirus was confirmed in the Republic of Ireland at the weekend in a pupil at a school in Glasnevin.

There has also been a case confirmed in Northern Ireland. More than 100 people in Ireland had been tested for the virus as of last Thursday.

More recen test figures are expected to be released today. Globally, over 90,000 cases and more than 3,100 deaths from Covid-19 have been confirmed, according to figures from the ECDC.

Symptoms of Covid-19 include:

  • Fever
  • Dry cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • Breathing difficulties
  • Tiredness

Tweet by @Department of Health Source: Department of Health/Twitter

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie