23 mins ago

Meanwhile, Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary has criticised the postponement of the Six Nations rugby international between Ireland and Italy that was planned for this weekend, saying the Irish government ‘over-reacted’ in requesting its cancellation.

The IRFU cancelled the game last week after a meeting with Health Minister Simon Harris and health officials. Yesterday, it was confirmed that other upcoming matches in Paris, London and Rome are still scheduled to go ahead.

Asked on Sky News today about his plans to attend Cheltenham, O’Leary took the opportunity to criticise the Irish government:

“If it’s on I certainly hope to be there. I was also hoping to go to a couple of Irish rugby internationals but unfortunately the Irish government, I think in an overreaction, cancelled the Italian rugby match in Dublin this week.

“There are still 2,500 Italian rugby supporters travelling to Dublin for the weekend anyway. So canceling the event has not been a sensible are proportionate measure. I’m pleased to see the rest of the Six Nations matches in Twickenham and in Paris are going ahead and I’m very hopeful that Cheltenham will go ahead next week.”

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary speaking to Sky News Source: Screengrab/Sky News

Speaking about the wider response to the global virus outbreak, O’Leary said there has been “hysteria” the media coverage and an overreaction among individuals.

“Look it’s the natural thing, you know people always panic they overreact. You know, if you look at the numbers of people, thankfully even in the UK in a population of 65 million people, what have we got today 51 people who are have confirmed cases, I mean the numbers here are tiny,” O’Leary said.

Yesterday, Ryanair announced that it is cancelling up to 25% of its Italian short-haul flights for a three-week period later this month in response to the Covid-19 coronavirus.

O’Leary said Ryanair has has seen no-show rates of up to 50% on Italian domestic routes over the past couple of days.