Here are all the latest developments regarding Covid-19 in Ireland today.
OVER THE WEEKEND, the first case of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland was confirmed in a boy in Dublin.
The male in question had recently returned from northern Italy, which has seen a large number of Covid-19 cases. He is a student at Scoil Chaitríona in Glasnevin, Dublin 9 and is currently receiving medical attention.
Globally, the virus has killed more than 3,100 people and infected over 90,000.
This afternoon, the Public Health Agency confirmed that there is still just one case of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.
We'll keep you up to date with all the latest news throughout the afternoon.
Varadkar has confirmed that a Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 is to meet on Monday.
Health Minister Simon Harris has said the information is continuing to evolve.
The sub-committee, chaired by Varadkar, is a good step, Harris said.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said Ireland is still in a phase of containment in relation to Covid-19.
He said there is a “moderate to high risk” of more cases occurring.
“A small percentage of those people may get very sick but it is important to bear in mind that at this stage we only have one confirmed cause in Ireland and that case was an imported case,” Varadkar said.
“So, some of the actions that you see taking place in other countries are not necessary in Ireland at this stage, so there will be no panic but there will be no complacency.”
A post-Cabinet briefing with the media is about to begin in Dublin.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is expected to comment on the Covid-19 situation.
Meanwhile, Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary has criticised the postponement of the Six Nations rugby international between Ireland and Italy that was planned for this weekend, saying the Irish government ‘over-reacted’ in requesting its cancellation.
The IRFU cancelled the game last week after a meeting with Health Minister Simon Harris and health officials. Yesterday, it was confirmed that other upcoming matches in Paris, London and Rome are still scheduled to go ahead.
Asked on Sky News today about his plans to attend Cheltenham, O’Leary took the opportunity to criticise the Irish government:
“If it’s on I certainly hope to be there. I was also hoping to go to a couple of Irish rugby internationals but unfortunately the Irish government, I think in an overreaction, cancelled the Italian rugby match in Dublin this week.
“There are still 2,500 Italian rugby supporters travelling to Dublin for the weekend anyway. So canceling the event has not been a sensible are proportionate measure. I’m pleased to see the rest of the Six Nations matches in Twickenham and in Paris are going ahead and I’m very hopeful that Cheltenham will go ahead next week.”
Speaking about the wider response to the global virus outbreak, O’Leary said there has been “hysteria” the media coverage and an overreaction among individuals.
“Look it’s the natural thing, you know people always panic they overreact. You know, if you look at the numbers of people, thankfully even in the UK in a population of 65 million people, what have we got today 51 people who are have confirmed cases, I mean the numbers here are tiny,” O’Leary said.
Yesterday, Ryanair announced that it is cancelling up to 25% of its Italian short-haul flights for a three-week period later this month in response to the Covid-19 coronavirus.
O’Leary said Ryanair has has seen no-show rates of up to 50% on Italian domestic routes over the past couple of days.
The UK Department of Health has also issued an update on Covid-19 figures for the whole of the UK.
As of 9am today, a total of 13,911 people have been tested for coronavirus, with 13,860 coming back negative and 51 testing positive.
The Public Health Agency has confirmed that there is still just one confirmed case of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.
In a statement on social media, it said:
“In Northern Ireland, there have been 151 concluded tests, of which 150 were confirmed negative, and one was confirmed positive.”
The UK government today published its plan to deal with the global outbreak.
The document outlined that it is possible that up to one fifth of employees across the country may be absent from work during peak weeks.
It was also noted that British police will “concentrate on responding to serious crimes and maintaining public order” if significant numbers of officers cannot work due to Covid-19 containment.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson was today asked about this step and he confirmed that the army would help police in such a scenario.Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube
As a quick recap, the HSE has said the risk of catching Covid-19 in Ireland is still low but “this may change”. Most people may continue to go to work, school and other public places, as usual.
Anyone who knows they have been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days and has symptoms (cough, shortness of breath, fever) should:
- isolate themselves from other people – this means going into a different, well-ventilated room, with a phone
- phone their GP, or emergency department – if this is not possible, phone 112 or 999
- in a medical emergency (if you have severe symptoms) phone 112 or 999
Close contact means either:
- face-to-face contact
- spending more than 15 minutes within 2 metres of an infected person
- living in the same house as an infected person
If you have these symptoms and have been in an affected area or in contact with a confirmed case, read this advice.
Good afternoon, Hayley Halpin here.
Over the weekend, one case of coronavirus was confirmed in the Republic of Ireland in a pupil at Scoil Chaitríona in Glasnevin.
There has also been a case confirmed in Northern Ireland. More than 100 people in Ireland had been tested for the virus as of last Thursday.
More recent test figures are expected to be released today.
Globally, over 90,000 cases and more than 3,100 deaths from Covid-19 have been confirmed, according to figures from the ECDC.
The Public Health Agency is expected to provide an update on the Covid-19 situation in Northern Ireland shortly.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is also due to provide a post-Cabinet briefing within the next hour.
