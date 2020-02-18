This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ryanair plane in Dublin disinfected as 'precaution' after two fall ill on flight from Poland

The two passengers who became ill onboard the Poznan-Dublin service later tested negative for any virus.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 18 Feb 2020, 2:14 PM
EMERGENCY SERVICES WERE on hand to meet a Ryanair plane that had just returned to Dublin from Poland last night after two passengers had fallen ill mid-flight.

The incident comes amid heightened fears around the globe over the spread of the coronavirus.

Despite several dozen cases now confirmed across Europe, Ireland has so far had no confirmed cases. The two passengers at the centre of last night’s scare later tested negative for any virus, the airline said. 

Images shared by Twitter user Mattie Griffin showed an ambulance and airport police awaiting the flight from Poznan as it landed yesterday evening in Dublin Airport.

Medical staff wearing facemasks, gloves and other protective clothing were then seen to have entered the plane, and Griffin said two individuals were taken off the aircraft before the rest of the passengers were permitted to leave. 

In a statement to TheJournal.ie, a Ryanair spokesperson said: “The crew of this flight from Poznan to Dublin (17 February) called ahead to request medical assistance upon arrival after two passengers became ill onboard.

As a precautionary measure, the aircraft was met by emergency services. Upon assessment by medical staff, it was deemed safe for passengers to disembark. Further medical examinations were carried out on the two passengers in question, who tested negative for any virus.
In line with procedures and also as a precautionary measure, the aircraft was disinfected before returning to service.

No one has been diagnosed with coronavirus in Ireland, although there have been a number of patients diagnosed in Britain. 

The Department of Health again confirmed to TheJournal.ie today that no diagnoses of coronavirus had been confirmed in Ireland and added that an update will be provided this evening of the country’s preparedness following the weekly meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team.  

