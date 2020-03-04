DFA advises against travel to four regions in northern Italy

NON-ESSENTIAL TRAVEL to four Italian regions should now be avoided, according to new advice from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

The advice was delivered last night as the second case of the Covid-19 coronavirus was confirmed in the Republic of Ireland in a woman who had returned from northern Italy.

The advice against travelling refers to the Lombardy, Veneto, Piedmont and Emilia-Romagna regions in northern Italy.

The move comes after an increase in the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Italy and a number of new towns being put on lockdown. Italy has so far reported 79 deaths from 2,502 Covid-19 cases.

The DFA is also advising against non-essential travel to mainland China, Iran and the Daegu and Cheongdo areas of South Korea.

Updated travel advice for Northern Italy reflecting local developments in regard to #COVID-19. We advise against non-essential travel to the Lombardy, Veneto, Piedmont and Emilia-Romagna regions. https://t.co/2ff28O7gIe — Irish Foreign Ministry (@dfatirl) March 3, 2020 Source: Irish Foreign Ministry /Twitter

The Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) is advising that Irish travellers and holidaymakers follow the advice of the DFA when travelling overseas.

With that in mind, some travellers may wish to cancel flights over the coming weeks or months.

In the instance where someone decides not to travel on a flight they have booked, no refund will be made available, usually, according to Dermott Jewell of Consumers’ Association of Ireland

However, with the advice issued by the DFA, Jewell said an argument could be made to an airline that a refund is warranted.

Once the Department of Foreign Affairs states you should not go to that area, “then that is sufficient reason to be able to say to an airline ‘I’m not going because the Department has suggested that’s the wrong thing to do’” and I have expectations now of a refund, he said.

What’s the latest advice from the HSE?

The HSE’s main advice page on the coronavirus has been changed overnight to note the new case.

In a section detailing the risk of catching the virus, the latest advice says:

The risk of catching coronavirus in Ireland is still low. This may change. However, most people may continue to go to work, school and other public places, as usual.

Anyone who knows they have been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days and has symptoms (cough, shortness of breath, fever) should:

Isolate themselves from other people – this means going into a different, well-ventilated room, with a phone

Phone their GP, or emergency department – if this is not possible, phone 112, or 999

In a medical emergency (if you have severe symptoms) phone 112 or 999

Close contact means either:

Face-to-face contact

Spending more than 15 minutes within 2 metres of an infected person

Living in the same house as an infected person

More details on how to protect yourself from Covid-19 are available on the HSE website.

- With reporting by Hayley Halpin and Daragh Brophy