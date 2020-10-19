Appeal for information on 15-year-old boy missing from Longford since Friday

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 15-year-old boy who is missing from Co Longford.

Corry Farrell has been missing since Friday, 9 October. He was last seen in Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

He is described as being 5’6″ in height, of slim build, with brown eyes and black hair.

It is unknown what Corry was wearing when he was last seen.

He is known to frequent Mullingar.

Anyone with information on Corry’s whereabouts is asked to contact Granard Garda Station on 043 668 7660, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.