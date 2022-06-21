#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Tuesday 21 June 2022
Advertisement

Contact Department of Social Protection if you're struggling with bills, says McGrath

The Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform said the government cannot counter every increase in people’s expenditure.

By Emer Moreau Tuesday 21 Jun 2022, 10:48 AM
1 hour ago 5,824 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5795768
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

MINISTER FOR PUBLIC Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath has urged people to contact the Department of Social Protection if they are struggling to pay bills.

However, he has said that it’s not possible for the government to “offset every increase that people are experiencing at this time”.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio, he said it was important to be honest with people about what the government can do to tackle the spiralling cost of living.

“We are deeply conscious of the impact on people’s living standards, of rising inflation levels. We have a degree of uncertainty in relation to Brexit. We recognise that Covid numbers are rising again. And unfortunately, the war in Ukraine looks like it’s not going to end anytime soon.

“So we have to take all of these factors into account [and] ensure that we have sufficient capacity to make an intervention in the autumn that is meaningful and impactful.”

McGrath pointed to the decision made last year to increase the fuel allowance on budget night, as opposed to in January as usual, but he stopped short of committing to a similar decision for the upcoming budget.

“These are the very issues that will have to be carefully considered in the weeks ahead. And the more resources that we have available to us come the autumn, then the greater the set of options and the greater the level of flexibility we will have.

The summer economic statement will outline how much the government has left to spend from the last budget.

“I know it is a difficult message but I think it’s important that we are straight with people … there is a limited amount of resources available.

Pay talks

As pay talks are set to resume between the government and representatives of public sector workers, McGrath similarly stressed that “pay alone cannot be expected to fully offset the impact of inflation.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Talks continued until 3am last Thursday but no deal was reached, with the Irish Congress of Trade Unions saying it was unhappy with the government’s offer.

McGrath said: “We think that it was a very good offer, and that it was a fair offer. And also that it would have brought some extra benefits for lower paid public sector workers with a level of benefit higher than the figures that we have spoken about.

He said the government has spoken informally with trade unions since negotiations at the Workplace Relations Commission collapsed.
“I think a collective agreement is in everyone’s interests. It has to provide industrial peace to us as a government and for our economy.

“But we can’t go the full way, and I have to be clear about that.”

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie