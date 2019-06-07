This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 7 June, 2019
Council to install CCTV system following vandalism at multi-million euro public park

It comes following a €40 million project to turn a former landfill site into a public park.

By Conor McCrave Friday 7 Jun 2019, 6:20 AM
37 minutes ago 2,539 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4670730

CORK COUNTY COUNCIL is set to install CCTV cameras and a monitoring system near the Tramore Valley Park walkway which was vandalised on Tuesday night. 



The 160 acre park was officially opened on 22 May and is set to be developed further in the coming years. 

Cork County Council, however, shared images on social media of damage caused to a walkway by vandals around the newly developed public park. 

The local authority has since told TheJournal.ie that intends “to erect CCTV cameras with a monitoring system in the coming weeks” and that additional monitors were being put in place as a result of the recent damage. 

“It was always the intention of Cork County Council to install a CCTV and monitoring system on the path,” a spokesperson said. 

“The system was recently procured and is being funded by the National Transport Authority. It costs in the region of €45,000.

“The original proposal was to monitor the middle section of the path. An additional camera will now be fitted and linked to the system to cover the start of the path in light of the recent damage caused.”

Safety

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Séan Martin told TheJournal.ie it was important that local residents felt safe while walking through the area. 

“You have to take some precautions and but you can’t lock off the area either,” he said. 

“I’ve said that if it takes putting CCTV in a few ares then do it because it’s important to get it right at the start. 

“It’s important from day one that we get the security aspect right because you don’t want the message going out that this isn’t a safe area,” he added. 

Another councillor, Mary Rose Redmond took to social media to express her concern following the vandalism. 

“I am shocked to see reports on social media this morning of the destruction done at the top of the Tramore Valley Park walkway entrance,” she said. 

A spokesperson for Douglas Tidy Towns, which is involved in maintaining the area, said they were “saddened” by the damage caused. 

“Douglas Tidy Town is extremely saddened and disappointed in the mindlessness of this vandalism in an area being enhanced for the local community, however, we take comfort in knowing that the culprits are a minor blip in an otherwise peaceful community.”

A Garda spokesperson said they were investigating an incident of “substantial damage caused to a green area in Tramore Valley Park”. 

The area has been transformed in recent years after the council procured significant funding to decontaminate the former landfill and bring it back into public use. 

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

