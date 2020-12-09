€200k worth of suspected counterfeit clothing, perfume and candles seized in south Dublin

AROUND €200,000 worth of suspected counterfeit goods have been seized by gardaí in Dublin.

The Intellectual Property Crime Unit within the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation carried out an intelligence led operation in the south Dublin area on Tuesday, 8 December.

At around 11am, an articulated lorry containing suspected counterfeit goods to the value of approximately €200,000 was seized.

The items seized include clothing, sportswear, perfume and candles.

Enquiries are ongoing as to the origin of the goods and the individuals involved in their distribution.

No arrests have been made at this time.

“As we approach Christmas, people should ensure they purchase gifts from reliable and legitimate sources,” Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll said.

“This seizure is significant as it prevents a consignment of counterfeit and substandard products entering the market and being purchased by unsuspecting persons,” O’Driscoll said.

“The counterfeit candles and perfumes, in particular, give rise to the potential safety risks for purchasers who will be unaware of the true nature of these products.”