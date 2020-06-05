Quiz: Do you know these historical names for modern-day countries?

HISTORIANS SAY THAT there were dozens of names for the island of Ireland from ancient times to the present day.
The same is true everywhere as modern-day countries have undergone plenty of different iterations before taking a place on the world map as we know it today.
Let’s see how if you can pick out the historical name for these modern-day countries. Good luck!
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (6)