Quiz: Do you know these historical names for modern-day countries?

Mesopotamia? Hibernia? Gaul?

By Sean Murray Friday 5 Jun 2020, 9:30 PM
1 hour ago 11,147 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5115525

HISTORIANS SAY THAT there were dozens of names for the island of Ireland from ancient times to the present day. 

The same is true everywhere as modern-day countries have undergone plenty of different iterations before taking a place on the world map as we know it today. 

Let’s see how if you can pick out the historical name for these modern-day countries. Good luck!

The empire of which modern day African country was founded in the 13th century and was called Abyssinia
Egypt
Somalia

Ethiopia
Senegal
Which country did the Romans call Helvetia?
Google Maps
Belgium
Switzerland

The Netherlands
Austria
In which region would you have found Abya-Yala
Central America
Northern Europe

South-east Asia
North Africa
What was the medieval Latin name for Wales?
H/studio/Shutterstock
Caledonia
Calicia

Cumbria
Cambria
Which of these modern countries would you find in ancient Mesopotamia?
India
Iraq

Saudi Arabia
Egypt
The ancient Persian empire was centred in which modern country?
Google Maps
Syria
Lebanon

Turkey
Iran
Cathay is an anglicised name for which Asian country?
Japan
China

Korea
Vietnam
Which Pacific island was dubbed The Friendly Island in the 18th century?
Fiji
Tuvalu

Tonga
Samoa
Which former colony was British Honduras?
Google Maps
Honduras
Panama

Nicaragua
Belize
In which modern-day European country would you have found Bohemia?
Google Maps
Austria
Slovakia

Czech Republic
Germany
