Quiz: Do you know these historical names for modern-day countries?

HISTORIANS SAY THAT there were dozens of names for the island of Ireland from ancient times to the present day.

The same is true everywhere as modern-day countries have undergone plenty of different iterations before taking a place on the world map as we know it today.

Let’s see how if you can pick out the historical name for these modern-day countries. Good luck!

The empire of which modern day African country was founded in the 13th century and was called Abyssinia Egypt Somalia

Ethiopia Senegal Which country did the Romans call Helvetia? Google Maps Belgium Switzerland

The Netherlands Austria In which region would you have found Abya-Yala Central America Northern Europe

South-east Asia North Africa What was the medieval Latin name for Wales? H/studio/Shutterstock Caledonia Calicia

Cumbria Cambria Which of these modern countries would you find in ancient Mesopotamia? India Iraq

Saudi Arabia Egypt The ancient Persian empire was centred in which modern country? Google Maps Syria Lebanon

Turkey Iran Cathay is an anglicised name for which Asian country? Japan China

Korea Vietnam Which Pacific island was dubbed The Friendly Island in the 18th century? Fiji Tuvalu

Tonga Samoa Which former colony was British Honduras? Google Maps Honduras Panama

Nicaragua Belize In which modern-day European country would you have found Bohemia? Google Maps Austria Slovakia

