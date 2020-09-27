Two men due in court after firearm and ammunition seized in Dublin

TWO MEN ARE due in court tomorrow morning charged in connection with the seizure of a firearm and ammunition in Dublin on Friday.
The items were recovered from a car that had failed to stop for gardaí in the Pinewood Green area of Balbriggan.
Two men fled the scene on foot after abandoning the car and were arrested a short time later.
A sawn-off shotgun and six rounds of ammunition were discovered.
In a statement this evening, gardaí said that two men arrested on Friday are due to appear before Swords District Court tomorrow morning.
