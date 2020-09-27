Two men due in court after firearm and ammunition seized in Dublin

An image of the seized firearm and ammunition.

TWO MEN ARE due in court tomorrow morning charged in connection with the seizure of a firearm and ammunition in Dublin on Friday.

The items were recovered from a car that had failed to stop for gardaí in the Pinewood Green area of Balbriggan.

Two men fled the scene on foot after abandoning the car and were arrested a short time later.

A sawn-off shotgun and six rounds of ammunition were discovered.

In a statement this evening, gardaí said that two men arrested on Friday are due to appear before Swords District Court tomorrow morning.