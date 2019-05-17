Man (29) charged in connection with seizure of €63,000 worth of heroin and cannabis

A 29-YEAR-OLD man is due in court this morning charged in connection a seizure of €63,000 worth of heroin and cannabis.

The seizure was made by the Tallaght Drugs Unit as part of investigations into the sale of drugs in the area.

During the operation, a house in Brookview was searched, and gardaí discovered heroin with an estimated value of €16,000 and cannabis with an estimated value of €47,000.

The 29-year-old man is due before a sitting on Tallaght District Court this morning at 10.30am charged in connection with the case.

Gardaí said investigations into the seizure are ongoing.