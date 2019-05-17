This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 17 May, 2019
Man (29) charged in connection with seizure of €63,000 worth of heroin and cannabis

The seizure was made by the Tallaght Drugs Unit.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Friday 17 May 2019, 8:05 AM
1 hour ago 3,005 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4639173

A 29-YEAR-OLD man is due in court this morning charged in connection a seizure of €63,000 worth of heroin and cannabis. 

The seizure was made by the Tallaght Drugs Unit as part of investigations into the sale of drugs in the area.

During the operation, a house in Brookview was searched, and gardaí discovered heroin with an estimated value of €16,000 and cannabis with an estimated value of €47,000.

The 29-year-old man is due before a sitting on Tallaght District Court this morning at 10.30am charged in connection with the case.

Gardaí said investigations into the seizure are ongoing.

