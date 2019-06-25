Two to appear in court over discovery of guns and ammunition in car in west Dublin

TWO MEN WILL appear at court this morning over the discovery of firearms and ammunition in a car in west Dublin.

The discovery was made when a car was intercepted by gardaí in during an operation in the Clonsilla area shortly after 7pm last night.

During a search of the vehicle, two handguns and 30 rounds of 9mm ammunition were recovered from the car.

The two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were arrested at the scene and will appear in Blanchardstown District Court at 10.30am.

Comments have been closed as legal proceedings are active.