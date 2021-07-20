Girl (15) missing from Celbridge since Sunday

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a 15-year old girl who was last seen in the Celbridge area on 18 July.

Courtney Collins is described as being 5’0″, with dark brown hair, of slim build with brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Celbridge Garda Station on 01 666 7800, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.