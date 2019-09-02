This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man in his 50s charged over €1 million heroin seizure

He’s due to appear in court tomorrow morning.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 2 Sep 2019, 8:02 PM
Image: PA
Image: PA

A MAN IN his 50 has been charged in relation to a €1 million heroin seizure. 

A number of searches were carried out in Dublin and Meath this morning. Gardaí said 7kgs of heroin, with an estimated value of €1 million, was seized.

Three men, aged in their 40s and 50s, were initially arrested and were being detained in Dublin garda stations.

The man in his 50s will appear before Blanchardstown district court at 10.30am tomorrow morning.

The other two men continue to be questioned.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing, nationally and internationally.

Comments are closed for legal reasons. 

Garreth MacNamee
