Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 6 February, 2019
Coveney announces Ireland’s support for Juan Guaidó as interim president of Venezuela

Seven EU states had given Maduro a Sunday deadline to call presidential elections.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 6 Feb 2019, 12:47 PM
1 hour ago 4,348 Views 51 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4479683
Image: Leah Farrell via Rolling news
Image: Leah Farrell via Rolling news

TÁNAISTE SIMON COVENEY has announced Ireland’s support for Juan Guaidó as interim president of Venezuela. 

This follows Germany, France, Spain and the UK’s recognition of Venezuela’s opposition chief Juan Guaidó as interim leader after President Nicolas Maduro rejected their ultimatum to announce new presidential elections.

Yesterday, the Irish government said it supports Venezuela’s self-declared president’s call for “free, fair and democratic elections”. 

In a statement this afternoon, Coveney said he supported EU actions of recognition of Venezuela’s leadership if fresh elections were not announced.

“In the absence of such an announcement, I join other EU Member States in acknowledging and supporting. Juan Guaidó, president of the democratically elected National Assembly, as President ad interim of Venezuela, in order for him to call for free, fair and democratic presidential elections,” he said. 

I am keenly aware of the right of the Venezuelan people to freely choose their future, and am committed to finding democratic solutions that can bring political stability and address the pressing needs of the people.

Seven EU states had given Maduro a Sunday deadline to call presidential elections or they would recognise the 35-year-old National Assembly head as the interim president.

Coveney added that he will speak to Juan Guaidó in person to communicate Ireland’s position. 

