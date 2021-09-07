Coveney faces fresh questions over Zappone's 'incredible opportunity'

FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER Simon Coveney will appear before an Oireachtas Committee later this morning where he is set to be grilled further on the now-abandoned appointment of former Minister Katherine Zappone as a UN special envoy.

Coveney will face questions about the appointment for a second time after clarity was sought over differing versions of events. This morning’s appearance comes after the Department of Foreign Affairs published 111 documents pertaining to the planned appointment of Zappone yesterday.

They show that the former minister texted Simon Coveney to thank him for “this incredible opportunity” in early March, months before the Cabinet signed off on the part-time position in controversial circumstances in late July.

Messages thanking him for the role are likely to prompt fresh questions at today’s Oireachtas Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee at 10am.

The files were only published by the department yesterday afternoon following a series of Freedom of Information requests relating to the appointment of Zappone as a UN Special Envoy in July. The former Children’s Minister and independent TD was to be appointed to a new role of Ireland’s Special Envoy to the UN for freedom of opinion and expression.

Coveney had brought a memo to a Cabinet meeting on 27 July following discussions between himself, Zappone, and his department officials about the appointment.

At an Oireachtas Committee last week, Coveney admitted that he had deleted text messages relating to Zappone’s appointment including exchanges with Zappone and Varadkar in relation to the role and the controversial event at the Merrion Hotel.

After being referenced in correspondence between Zappone and Coveney, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe yesterday denied he was lobbied by Zappone for the role and that he suggested she contact Coveney for advice.

On 22 February, Zappone texted Coveney again saying “I know Paschal has spoken to you about my interest to get an intro to Sam Power”. Samantha Power is an Irish-American academic, diplomat and government official who is currently serving as the Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Zappone said she hoped to possibly work with Power on womens, gender equality and LGBTQ issues.

On 26 February, Zappone texted Coveney thanking him for “the call” saying that she “knew well what’s going on with women/girls, diversity, gender, and LGBTQ issues within UN context”.

“Anything else you need from me, let me know,” Zappone said. “Thanks very much Simon.”