Long queues continue at walk-in booster clinics

Queues outside the HSE Covid-19 vaccination centre in Croke Park on Thursday, 9 December

Queues outside the HSE Covid-19 vaccination centre in Croke Park on Thursday, 9 December

BOOSTER CLINICS AROUND the country are continuing to experience long queues as the HSE encourages people to get jabbed once again.

HSE Chief Paul Reid has said that hospitals around the country will be “under real pressure” in the coming weeks, and has urged people to get their booster vaccine when offered.

You can find estimated waiting times for various centres on the HSE’s Twitter.

Reid said on Twitter today: “In December & January we know our hospitals will be under real pressure with currently 481 Covid-19 patients & 113 in ICU.We can all help to make this better by taking up the booster vaccine when offered.”

UCD’s vaccination centre is now at full capacity and is no longer taking walk ins. Those in line at the Belfield centre could be waiting up to two and a half hours to be seen.

According to the HSE, there is currently no queue at the Citywest centre. Note that Citywest is only giving boosters to 50 to 69 year olds, and it’s closing at 12:30pm.

If you’re getting boosted at Cork’s City Hall, you can expect to be waiting for up to an hour and 10 minutes.

At @HSELive vaccination centre in City Hall Cork. Long queue but worth the wait. It is very efficient for the large numbers turning up. Well done by everyone involved #Booster #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/K1DcbgGUuF — Colm Burke TD (@ColmBurkeTD) December 11, 2021

Limerick’s Scoil Carmel vaccination centre is giving boosters to 50 to 59 year olds until 2pm. 60 to 69 year olds can attend between 3pm and 7pm. Healthcare workers can go to Scoil Carmel any time until 7pm today. The current queuing time is 30 minutes.

Waterford IT is giving boosters to 60 to 69 year olds and healthcare workers from 1:30 to 5pm.

You can see the full list of booster clinics and their opening times here.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said he is “concerned but hopeful” about Ireland’s Covid-19 situation, as he received a booster jab in Cork yesterday.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Martin said that he hoped the HSE could deliver 1.5 million booster jabs before the end of the year.

Speaking at Cork City Hall, where he joined the queue to receive his own Covid booster jab, he paid tribute to HSE staff at the centre and re-iterated that the uncertainty of the pandemic meant nothing could be ruled out.

“We have a series of restrictions in place now to 9 January. That was agreed by Government following advice from NPHET. One can never rule out anything in relation to Covid-19 because there are many twists and turns,” he said.

Earlier this week, Martin apologised to people who were turned away from vaccination centres in Dublin.

Walk-in centres at UCD and Croke Park offering booster jabs hit capacity on Thursday, forcing the HSE to turn people away, and issue statements on social media advising others not to attend.

It came after Martin claimed that the public did not have the same sense of “urgency” around boosters as they did during the initial vaccination rollout.