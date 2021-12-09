HSE acknowledges gaps in IT system that allow for multiple booster appointments to be offered

THE HSE HAVE acknowledged that there are gaps in their system for allocating booster vaccine appointments, leading to cases where people are receiving appointments for jabs after already getting a booster shot.

The issues are arising due to communication gaps between the IT systems of the HSE, pharmacies and GPs, as people can access boosters through those three sources.

Speaking to Morning Ireland, HSE National Director Damien McCallion, said that the gaps are due to a separation in the three systems, which report data on who has received boosters in different ways.

McCallion said that he accepted that the process had not worked smoothly, but said that opening three streams of vaccination rather than one was to help give people more choice as to where they got vaccinated.

“We accept that the system, if you like, hasn’t worked as smoothly, given the level of, I suppose, of human interaction that’s involved on our side and across the whole process,” said McCallion.

“We knew when we activated GPs, pharmacies and vaccination centres, all working through the same groups at the same time, that there would be challenges within that and that it would be imperfect.

“On balance, when we made that decision we wanted to make sure two things really, one is that people would have the maximum choices of where to get vaccinated to make it as easy as possible and secondly to maximise the capacity.”

In a statement to The Journal last night, the HSE explained why some people had been receiving multiple offers for booster appointments.

In order to give people maximum opportunity to get a booster and to use all capacity in the programme we are using vaccination centres, GPs and pharmacies as vaccination channels. This can mean that people will occasionally get appointments from multiple sources, or indeed after already been vaccinated. While steps have been taken to minimise this, it is inevitable this will occur but our priority is to ensure we give people maximum choices to get vaccinated.

For people who do not wish to take up an offered appointment with the HSE due to planned attendance at a walk-in vaccination centre or receiving the jab at a pharmacy, there are three options to cancel:

Text message stating NEW (if you want to reschedule) or REJECT (if vaccinated or do not want to take up the booster)

Complete an online form here.

Or telephone HSELive on 1800 700 700

It comes as people over the age of 50 are now eligible to receive their booster dose, with reports also emerging that the Government plans to allow people in their 30s and 40s receive a booster before Christmas.

Earlier this morning, the HSE advised that people do not attend a walk-in vaccination clinic in UCD due to high volumes of people queuing to receive a booster.

The HSE instead advised people to attend a separate clinic at Shoreline Leisure Centre in Wicklow, which will be open between 9am and 5pm today.

McCallion said that each individual centre has a “certain capacity” and advised that people check the HSE’s social media for updates on walk-in centres.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“So if you take UCD, you’ve options in terms of Citywest, Croke Park, Shoreline,” said McCallion.

“So there’s a range of centres… if people see that there are queues in one area, they may be able to decide to go to an alternative centre or wait until those queues abate over the day.”

Additional reporting by Orla Dwyer