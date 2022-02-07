Coronavirus: 15,168 new PCR-confirmed cases and 12,998 positive antigen tests reported since Friday

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have reported an additional 3,975 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland in the last 24 hours.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) also reported 4,933 PCR-confirmed cases of the virus yesterday, as well as 6,260 PCR-confirmed cases on Saturday.

This brings the total number of PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 since Friday to 15,168.

In addition, there were 4,717 positive antigen tests reported through the HSE website on Friday, 3,803 on Saturday and 4,478 on Sunday.

This brings the new combined total of antigens to 12,998.

Combining the two figures leads to an overall total of 28,166 cases of Covid-19 being reported since last Friday.

As of 8am this morning, there are 643 people in hospital with a confirmed case of the virus, of whom 76 are receiving treatment in intensive care.

The Department of Health said last week that it would no longer be reporting Covid-19 cases over the weekend, and that cases would instead be reported on the following Monday.

While the Department will not release these figures, data on hospitalisations will still remain available on the Covid-19 Data Hub.