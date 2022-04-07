Coronavirus: 7,005 new cases and 1,251 patients in hospital, including 56 in ICU

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have reported an additional 3,150 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

In addition, 3,855 positive antigen tests were registered through the HSE portal yesterday.

It brings the combined total of Covid-19 cases reported today to 7,005.

As of 8am this morning, there are 1,251 patients in hospital who have a confirmed case of Covid-19, of whom 56 are receiving treatment in intensive care.

