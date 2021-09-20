Coronavirus: 1,154 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,154 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am today, there were 297 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, including 63 in ICU.

Yesterday, there were 1,224 new cases of Covid-19, 278 people in hospital and 63 in ICU.

Deaths are being announced weekly due to the HSE data breach in May – as of last Wednesday, a total of 5,179 people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

More than 7.1 million vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Ireland up to yesterday, including 3.75 million first doses and 3.37 million second doses.