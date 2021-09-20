Coronavirus: 1,154 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,154 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
As of 8am today, there were 297 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, including 63 in ICU.
Yesterday, there were 1,224 new cases of Covid-19, 278 people in hospital and 63 in ICU.
Deaths are being announced weekly due to the HSE data breach in May – as of last Wednesday, a total of 5,179 people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.
More than 7.1 million vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Ireland up to yesterday, including 3.75 million first doses and 3.37 million second doses.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (5)