Coronavirus: 1,224 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,224 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
As of 8am today, there were 278 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, including 63 in intensive care units.
Deaths are being announced weekly due to the HSE data breach in May – as of Wednesday, a total of 5,179 people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.
Yesterday, 1,456 new cases of the coronavirus disease were reported. A total of 261 people were in hospital with the illness, including 66 in ICU.
The latest vaccine statistics show that, as of yesterday, over seven million Covid-19 inoculations had been administered in Ireland.
This includes over 3.5 million first doses and nearly 3.4 million second doses. Nearly 235,000 people also received the single-dose Janssen vaccine.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (2)