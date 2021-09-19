Coronavirus: 1,224 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,224 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am today, there were 278 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, including 63 in intensive care units.

Deaths are being announced weekly due to the HSE data breach in May – as of Wednesday, a total of 5,179 people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

Yesterday, 1,456 new cases of the coronavirus disease were reported. A total of 261 people were in hospital with the illness, including 66 in ICU.

The latest vaccine statistics show that, as of yesterday, over seven million Covid-19 inoculations had been administered in Ireland.

This includes over 3.5 million first doses and nearly 3.4 million second doses. Nearly 235,000 people also received the single-dose Janssen vaccine.