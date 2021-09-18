Coronavirus: 1,456 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,456 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
As of 8am today, there were 261 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, including 66 in intensive care units.
Deaths are being announced weekly due to the HSE data breach in May – as of Wednesday, a total of 5,179 people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.
Yesterday, 1,392 new cases of the coronavirus disease were reported. A total of 288 people were in hospital with the illness, including 73 in ICU.
The latest vaccine statistics show that, as of Thursday, over seven million Covid-19 inoculations had been administered in Ireland.
This includes over 3.5 million first doses and over 3.3 million second doses. Over 234,000 people also received the single-dose Janssen vaccine.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (12)