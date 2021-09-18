Coronavirus: 1,456 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,456 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am today, there were 261 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, including 66 in intensive care units.

Deaths are being announced weekly due to the HSE data breach in May – as of Wednesday, a total of 5,179 people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

Yesterday, 1,392 new cases of the coronavirus disease were reported. A total of 288 people were in hospital with the illness, including 73 in ICU.

The latest vaccine statistics show that, as of Thursday, over seven million Covid-19 inoculations had been administered in Ireland.

This includes over 3.5 million first doses and over 3.3 million second doses. Over 234,000 people also received the single-dose Janssen vaccine.