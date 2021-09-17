Coronavirus: 1,392 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,392 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
As of 8am today, there were 288 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, including 73 in ICU.
Deaths are being announced weekly due to the HSE data breach in May – as of Wednesday, a total of 5,179 people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.
Over seven million vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Ireland up to Saturday, including 3.7 million first doses and nearly 3.3 million second doses.
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
